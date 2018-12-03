Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Tops 100 total yards in loss
Crowell rushed 21 times for 98 yards and caught four of five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 26-22 loss to Tennessee.
Crowell was the lone offensive bright spot for the Jets, and he nearly gained more on the ground than the team did through the air. The 25-year-old wound up seeing a season high in rushing attempts, and he had as many rushing yards in the contest as he had over his previous three games combined. While Crowell cannot be depended on to surpass 100 total yards again in Week 14, he at least has a solid matchup at Buffalo and is likely to have Sam Darnold back under center, which should give the Jets' offense a higher ceiling across the board.
