Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Unable to get going in Week 7
Crowell rushed 11 times for 29 yards and caught one of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to Minnesota.
Crowell's quiet afternoon involved a botched handoff, though quarterback Sam Darnold was credited with the lost fumble. Like the Jets as a whole, Crowell has been maddeningly inconsistent. The former Browns running back has been held under 40 rushing yards in five of seven games, but he totaled 321 yards and three touchdowns on the ground over the other two contests. Use him at your own risk when the Jets fly to Chicago in Week 8, regardless of fellow running back Bilal Powell's (neck) status.
