Crowell (concussion) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Crowell remains in the NFL's concussion protocol after he was confirmed to have suffered the head injury in the Jets' exhibition opener. With Elijah McGuire (foot) also sidelined, Bilal Powell will function as the Jets' clear top back Thursday, though he'll likely have his reps limited along with most members of the first-team offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories