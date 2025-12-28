Jets' Isaiah Davis: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis is being evaluated for a concussion in Sunday's contest against the Patriots.
Davis suffered a head injury in the second half, and his status for the rest of the game is now in question. In his absence, Khalil Herbert will stand to operate as the team's No. 2 option at running back behind starter Breece Hall.
