Davis rushed seven times for 65 yards and caught all five of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals. He also caught a two-point conversion.

Davis hadn't previously recorded more than 67 scrimmage yards in a regular-season game but stepped up Sunday in a larger change-of-pace role behind Breece Hall, who had been bothered by a knee injury leading up to the game. The 2024 fifth-round pick broke off a career-long 50-yard run in the third quarter, accounting for most of Davis' production on the ground. Hall was fresh enough to take over in the fourth quarter with three total touchdowns, one of which Davis followed up by catching a two-point conversion. Davis' pass-catching skills give him some deep-league value, but he'll likely continue to fill a change-of-pace role after the Jets' Week 9 bye as long as Hall's healthy.