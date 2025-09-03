Davis (ankle) was not listed on the Jets' injury report Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Davis hurt his ankle in early August and didn't play in either of New York's final two preseason games. However, head coach Aaron Glenn has expressed confidence in Davis' ability to suit up Week 1 against Pittsburgh, and that now seems to be a near certainly given the running back's avoidance of the injury report. Davis is expected to be third in the pecking order behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen in the Jets' backfield.