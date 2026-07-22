Jets' Isaiah Davis: Favorite for RB2 Job?

Davis and Braelon Allen will compete for backup work this summer, with Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic suggesting that Davis has an early edge for the second spot on the depth chart.

Allen has generated more fantasy interest since both he and Davis were taken by the Jets on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Neither has decisively pulled ahead of the other, though Davis has done a better job with his limited snaps, averaging 5.6 yards on 73 carries and 8.7 yards on 30 receptions. Allen is pushing 250 pounds and may be a pure power specialist, while Davis lacks a standout trait but probably offers a better blend of skills, including some experience as a third-down back. The decision on who plays more could be just as much about starter Breece Hall and when the coaches want to take him off the field.