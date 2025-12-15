Jets' Isaiah Davis: First TD of 2025 among nine carries
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis rushed nine times for 58 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Jaguars.
Breece Hall (12 carries for 23 yards) played below his usual standards, allowing Davis to take on a larger role. Davis set a season high for carries and made the most of his added opportunities, with a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter marking the backup running back's first score of the season. Hall will remain the Jets' lead back if healthy heading into a Week 16 road game against the Saints.
