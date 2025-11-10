Davis rushed three times for 10 yards and caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns.

Breece Hall took on a workhorse role, churning out 125 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 22 touches. The rest of the team combined for only 44 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards, so the Jets understandably were loath to take Hall off the field. Davis was on the field for just 14 of 49 offensive snaps, while Hall played 35. It looks like Davis' breakout Week 8 outing was an outlier, and he's back to his previous role as the distant No. 2 option behind Hall heading into Thursday's game against the Patriots.