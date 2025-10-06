Davis rushed once for five yards and caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys.

The second-year pro from South Dakota State played a season-high 32 offensive snaps while serving as the Jets' No. 2 running back in Week 5. As expected, Breece Hall carried a majority of New York's backfield work, tallying 155 total yards on 18 touches. Davis has now rushed six times for 32 yards and caught six of nine targets for 52 yards across his first five games of this season. He's expected to play a similar role in the Jets' Week 6 matchup against the Broncos, contributing primarily on passing downs.