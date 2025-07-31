Davis has gotten additional reps in practice in the absence of Braelon Allen (knee), Nick Wojton of USA Today Jets Wire reports.

Allen sat out Tuesday due to knee soreness, paving the way for Davis to get more opportunities alongside lead back Breece Hall. Davis, Allen and Hall all appear to be locks to make the regular-season roster, with the Jets set to use the same backfield personnel while employing a new offensive scheme under a new coaching staff. After being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State, Davis had 30 carries for 174 yards and a touchdown, as well as nine catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, in his rookie campaign with the Jets.