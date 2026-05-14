Davis is set to reclaim a backup role behind Breece Hall in 2026, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Davis and Braelon Allen have had time to recover from the respective concussion and knee injury that sidelined them to close out the 2025 campaign. The pair of 2024 Day 3 draft picks remain the top backups on the roster behind recently extended starter Breece Hall. Davis has averaged an impressive 5.6 yards per carry on 73 rushing attempts over his first two NFL seasons.