Davis has an injured ankle that is expected to be minor, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Davis played in Saturday's preseason opener against the Packers and rushed six times for 14 yards while adding one catch on his only target for 11 yards. The second-year running back picked up a shoulder injury sometime during the contest, but Glenn's comments suggest he's not dealing with anything serious. Davis is slated to work as New York's No. 3 RB behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen during the upcoming campaign.