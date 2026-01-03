Davis (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Davis was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills while in the league's concussion protocol. With Breece Hall (knee) also ruled out, the Jets will go with three running backs on the active roster in Khalil Herbert, Kene Nwangwu and practice-squad member Raheem Blackshear. Davis will end the 2025 season with 43 carries for 236 yards and one touchdown along with 21 catches (on 28 targets) for 186 yards across 16 games.