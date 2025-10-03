Davis is expected to serve as the Jets' No. 2 running back beginning with Sunday's game against the Cowboys after New York placed Braelon Allen (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Aaron Glenn noted that Allen is expected to miss an estimated 8-to-12 weeks while recovering from what's believed to be an MCL injury, giving Davis an extended runway as the top backup to starter Breece Hall. Through the first four weeks of the season, Davis had used mostly as a third-down back, playing fewer than 35 percent of the offensive snaps in each contest while totaling 27 yards on five carries and 24 yards on three receptions. The Jets signed Khalil Herbert off the Seahawks' practice squad Thursday to bolster their depth in the backfield while Allen is out, but Davis should get the first chance to serve as the team's lead option if Hall needs to miss time at any point. So long as Hall is healthy, however, Davis likely won't be in store for a big enough boost in playing time and touches sans Allen to make him usable in most fantasy leagues.