Jets' Isaiah Davis: No carries or catches in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons.
Davis didn't register a rushing attempt and was targeted just once while Breece Hall led Jets running backs with 19 carries and two targets. As long as Hall's healthy, Davis is unlikely to earn many touches in Week 14 against the Dolphins.
