Davis logged a five-yard carry and caught all three of his targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 28-25 loss to Miami. He also added a tackle on special teams.

Davis was on the field for 25 snaps (13 on offense, 12 on special teams) during Sunday's loss. He was barely used offensively until late in the fourth quarter, when he rattled off catches of two, 41 and six yards on consecutive plays, with the drive ending on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Mason Taylor. Davis has operated as the Jets' RB2 behind Braelon Allen for the Jets' last four games, but the former's role would shrink considerably if Breece Hall (quadriceps) is cleared to return for Week 8 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 1.