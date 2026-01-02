Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Davis (concussion) will not suit up for Sunday's season finale against the Bills.

Davis' absence will pave the way for Kene Nwangwu and Khalil Herbert to handle increased roles behind Breece Hall (knee) during Sunday's road divisional matchup. A 2024 fifth-round pick, Davis compiled 43 carries for 236 yards and one touchdown across 16 regular-season appearances, while also securing 21 of 28 targets for 186 yards and compiling 323 yards as a kick returner. New York's backfield will be interesting to monitor for the 2026 campaign, as Hall is an impending free agent, while Davis and Braelon Allen (knee) both remain under contract through 2027.