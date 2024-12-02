Davis rushed once for four yards while catching all three of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Davis got more opportunities in practice coming out of New York's Week 12 bye since Breece Hall missed practice reps due to a knee injury. The rookie out of South Dakota State capitalized on the field Sunday, scoring his first NFL touchdown on a four-yard shovel pass in the second quarter. Davis also set a career high with four touches on offense, though that was third-most among Jets running backs behind Hall (12) and Braelon Allen (seven). While Davis showed some promise as a pass catcher in this game, he'll be tough to trust from a fantasy standpoint as long as both Hall and Allen are available.