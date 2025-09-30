Davis logged three carries for nine yards, two catches (on as many targets) for 18 yards and 108 kickoff yards on three returns during the Jets' 27-21 loss to the Dolphins on Monday.

Davis got his regular work on special teams as a kick returner, but he also logged carries for the first time since Week 1 following Braelon Allen's exit in the second quarter of Sunday's tilt due to a knee injury. Allen was diagnosed with an MCL sprain Tuesday and is expected to go on injured reserve, which puts Davis in position to serve as the Jets' top backup running back behind starter Breece Hall, with Lawrance Toafili being the lone running back on the Jets' practice squad. Davis and the Jets will welcome in the Cowboys for Week 5, whose defense yielded 117 rushing yards during their 40-40 tie to the Packers on Sunday.