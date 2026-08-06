Jets' Isaiah Davis: Set to miss time with knee injury

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Thursday that Davis is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a knee injury, Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Glenn didn't sound overly concerned with Davis' injury, though the timeline provided suggests that running back won't be available for at least the Jets' preseason opener against the Buccaneers on Aug. 14. Braelon Allen has an opportunity to take the lead in the competition for the second spot on the running back depth chart behind Breece Hall while Davis is sidelined.