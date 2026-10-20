Davis rushed seven times for 16 yards and caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Patriots.

Davis was on the field for just eight offensive snaps, but the running back had a touch on each of those snaps. Davis entered Week 6 having toted the rock just two times over five contests, so his increase in workload was a positive turn of events. With Breece Hall (quadriceps) still uncertain for Week 7, Davis could operate as the primary backup behind Braelon Allen again versus the Dolphins on Sunday.

Add CBS Sports on Google