Davis rushed seven times for 16 yards and caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Patriots.

Davis was on the field for just eight offensive snaps, but the running back had a touch on each of those snaps. Davis entered Week 6 having toted the rock just two times over five contests, so his increase in workload was a positive turn of events. With Breece Hall (quadriceps) still uncertain for Week 7, Davis could operate as the primary backup behind Braelon Allen again versus the Dolphins on Sunday.