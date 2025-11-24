default-cbs-image
Davis rushed four times for seven yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens.

As usual, Davis didn't get many opportunities behind Breece Hall, who turned 20 touches into 119 scrimmage yards. Hall lost a fumble near the goal line but led the team in both rushing and receiving yards, so Hall isn't in much danger of seeing his role reduced in Week 13 against the Falcons.

