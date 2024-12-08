Davis rushed 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown while catching three of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Davis and Braelon Allen (11 carries for 43 yards) both took on larger roles as Breece Hall (knee) missed a game for the first time this season. Davis' 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter marked the Jets' first touchdown in Miami since 2021 and gave New York a 10-9 lead. After handling 16 combined carries and targets apiece against Miami, Davis and Allen would likely maintain close an even split in Week 15 against the Jaguars if Hall remains sidelined.