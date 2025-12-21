Jets' Isaiah Davis: Turns seven touches into 60 yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis rushed three times for eight yards and caught all four of his targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 29-6 loss to the Saints.
After finishing as the Jets' leading rusher in the Week 15 loss to Jacksonville, Davis led the team in receiving yards against the Saints. The backup running back has recorded some promising performances down the stretch, but Davis remains behind Breece Hall in the backfield pecking order heading into a Week 17 home game against the Patriots. Hall had 63 scrimmage yards on 18 touches in Sunday's loss.
