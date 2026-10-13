Davis rushed twice for eight yards while catching one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 17-12 win over the Browns.

Davis remained as a distant No. 2 option in the Jets' backfield Sunday, playing nine offensive snaps in the victory. With Breece Hall (thigh) inactive again, Braelon Allen logged 24 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown while reeling in one of four targets for no gain over 57 offensive snaps in the contest. Davis will continue to have little to no fantasy value in Week 6 against the Patriots, regardless of Hall's availability.