default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Davis rushed twice for 11 yards and didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.

It looks like Davis' role will remain limited as long as Breece Hall's healthy, even though Davis flashed decent production earlier in the season while Hall was playing through a knee injury. Davis has exceeded five touches in a game only once this season heading into the Jets' Week 12 road game against the Ravens.

More News