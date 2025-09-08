Jets' Isaiah Davis: Two touches in Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis rushed twice for 18 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.
Davis worked as a distant third running back behind Breece Hall (19 carries for 107 yards) and Braelon Allen (six carries for nine yards and a touchdown). Barring an injury, Davis is unlikely to earn significant workloads, though he could slowly start to get more touches at Allen's expense if the fellow second-year running back continues to struggle.
More News
-
Jets' Isaiah Davis: Clear of injury report•
-
Jets' Isaiah Davis: Expected back for Week 1•
-
Jets' Isaiah Davis: Unlikely to play vs. Giants•
-
Jets' Isaiah Davis: Managing ankle injury•
-
Jets' Isaiah Davis: Getting more opportunities in camp•
-
Jets' Isaiah Davis: Scores two total TDs in rookie year•