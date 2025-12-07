Jets' Isaiah Davis: Two touches in Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis rushed twice for 22 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.
One of Davis' two carries went for 19 yards, marking his second-longest run of the season. Breece Hall led the backfield as usual for the Jets with 14 carries, and Davis is expected to be limited to a change-of-pace role again in Week 15 at Jacksonville.
