Davis (ankle) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Davis has been working through a minor ankle injury, and the 2024 fifth-rounder will be held out of Saturday's exhibition contest to avoid aggravating the issue. If Kene Nwangwu (calf) is also ruled out, Donovan Edwards and Lawrance Toafili would be in line to manage the bulk of backfield carries, assuming Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are limited to the first couple of offensive series. Davis will aim to return to practice next week and be available for the Jets' preseason finale against the Eagles on Friday.