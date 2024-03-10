Oliver signed a one-year contract with the Jets on Sunday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Oliver was a mainstay in Atlanta's secondary over the first five seasons of his career. He then signed with the 49ers as a free agent in March of 2023, going on to tally 67 tackles and one interception while appearing in all 17 regular-season games, including six starts. Oliver was then released by San Francisco on Feb. 23, allowing him to sign with a new team before the start of the new league year Wedneday.