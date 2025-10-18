The Jets signed Williams from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

It's the second time Williams has been signed to the Jets' active roster this season. The second-year wideout should see most of his playing time against the Panthers on Sunday on special teams as a returner on punts and kickoffs, but he could also see some snaps on offense as Garrett Wilson (knee) is listed as doubtful for Week 7.