Williams will have the opportunity to work as the Jets' WR2 behind Garrett Wilson for Sunday's game against the Bears due to the absence of Adonai Mitchell (finger).

Williams has played 80 percent or more of the Jets' offensive snaps in each of the last two games, though he logged only one catch (on two targets) in a Week 3 loss to the Lions. However, with both Mitchell and Mason Taylor (thumb) sidelined and Kenyon Sadiq (back) listed as questionable, Williams should see more targets from Geno Smith in the passing game.