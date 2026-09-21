Williams caught all six of his targets for 34 yards and added a 14-yard carry during the Jets' 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also returned three punts for two yards and five kickoffs for 124 yards.

Williams saw minimal action during the Jets' Week 1 win over the Titans, but his usage on both offense and special teams jumped significantly in Week 2 due to the absences of Kene Nwangwu (back) and Omar Cooper (ankle, IR). Williams ended up playing 61 of 74 offensive snaps (82.4 percent), tied with Adonai Mitchell for second-most among Jets wide receivers behind Garrett Wilson (65), and Williams' six catches were a career high. Williams drew a lot of praise from the Jets' coaching staff during training camp, and it appears the third-year pro will operate in a key role on offense while contributing on special teams as a returner. Up next for the Jets is a Week 3 road tilt against the Lions, whose defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers through the first two games of the 2026 regular season.