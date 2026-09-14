Williams caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Titans.

There was some buzz during the summer that Williams had passed first-round rookie Omar Cooper on the depth chart. Cooper ended up playing more with the offense to begin the Jets' Week 1 game against Tennessee, but he suffered a sprained ankle at the end of a 30-yard catch in the first quarter, allowing Williams to soak up more playing time behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. Williams played 40 of 67 offensive snaps but was targeted on just one of his 19 routes.