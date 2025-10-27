Williams caught three of four targets for 31 yards and rushed once for 25 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals. He also tallied five kickoff returns for 132 yards and returned three punts for 38 yards.

Williams played his usual role as a return man on special teams but also got a chance to contribute meaningfully on offense with the Jets missing wide receivers Garrett Wilson (knee) and Josh Reynolds (hip). Williams made the most of his opportunity, but his role on offense is unlikely to expand after the team's Week 9 bye.