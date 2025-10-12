Jets' Isaiah Williams: Elevated for London contest
By RotoWire Staff
The Jets elevated Williams from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The Jets waived Williams on Oct. 4, but he was back with the team after signing with the practice squad Monday. He has mostly played on special teams this season as a returner on punts and kickoffs, and he'll likely reprise that role during Sunday's game against the Broncos in London, England.