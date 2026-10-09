Adonai Mitchell (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, so Williams should serve as the Jets' WR2 behind Garrett Wilson for a third consecutive week.

It'll be the third game in a row that Mitchell will miss while recovering from a finger injury, and the severity around his health concern is not clear according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Williams has only three catches (on five targets) over his last two games without Mitchell, but the former hauled in two of three targets for 73 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith, in Week 4 against the Bears.