Williams caught five of seven targets for 24 yards and had five kickoff returns for 142 yards in Sunday's 35-8 loss to the Bills. He finishes the 2025 season with 26 catches for 193 yards on 36 targets.

After being voted the 2025 Jets team MVP by his teammates, Williams fittingly led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards in the season finale, accounting for 24 of Brady Cook's 60 passing yards. Williams got team MVP honors primarily for his contributions on special teams, as he scored two punt return touchdowns and racked up 1,460 all-purpose yards, though he got more involved on offense down the stretch with at least four catches in each of the last four games. Williams, who is approaching his 25th birthday, is under contract with the Jets through the 2026 season.