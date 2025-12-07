Jets' Isaiah Williams: Gets second punt return TD of 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins. He also had three punt returns for 91 yards and a touchdown, as well as two kickoff returns for 69 yards.
Williams' 78-punt return touchdown in the first quarter accounted for the Jets' only touchdown of the game, though they had already fallen into a 21-0 hole prior to that point. He also scored a punt return touchdown in Week 10 against the Browns. Williams also saw more involvement than usual on offense, catching multiple passes for only the second time this season.
