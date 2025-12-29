Williams caught four of five targets for 30 yards in the Jets' loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Williams' five targets were second on the team behind Adonai Mitchell's nine versus New England. However, it was John Metchie who led the team in receiving with 41 yards on three grabs. Williams has become a fixture in three-wide sets for New York and now has 20 catches for 169 yards on 29 targets, with all of that production coming since Week 8. Still, Williams doesn't possess any sort of fantasy ceiling in this broken Jets offense.