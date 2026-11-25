Williams (ribs) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Though Williams and fellow wideout Omar Cooper (ankle/groin) were both sidelined for the Jets' Week 11 win over the Chargers, the former appears to be in a better spot on the health front to begin Week 12. Williams was able to take some reps in Wednesday's walkthrough session, while Cooper was a spectator. If he's able to play Sunday in Miami and if Cooper remains out for another game, Williams could end up serving as the Jets' No. 3 wideout behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.