Williams didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons. He also had an 83-yard kickoff return and a 16-yard punt return.

Williams didn't make an impact on offense, but both of his returns on special teams helped lead to field goals. His 83-yard kickoff return in the third quarter set up an instant scoring opportunity for the Jets by getting the ball to Atlanta's 15-yard line, and Williams' 16-yard punt return preceded 19 yards of gains from the Jets' offense, which was just enough to set up Nick Folk's game-winning 56-yard field goal on the game's final play. Outside of formats that reward return yards, Williams will remain off the fantasy radar in Week 14 against the Dolphins.