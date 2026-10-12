Williams caught one of two targets for 16 yards and added a three-yard carry in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Browns. He also had a 26-yard kickoff return and netted 67 yards on four punt returns.

Williams got the ball in his hands in four different ways but was quiet as a pass catcher after getting behind the defense for a 58-yard touchdown in the Week 4 loss to Chicago. The Jets were once again without wide receivers Adonai Mitchell (finger) and Omar Cooper (ankle) against the Browns, but Cooper will be eligible to return from IR ahead of the team's Week 6 trip to New England.