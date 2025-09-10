The Jets signed Williams off the Bengals' practice squad Wednesday.

The second-year wideout spent time with the Bengals and Lions in 2024, catching two of his three targets for six yards and recording 169 kick-return yards over eight total appearances. With New York waiving Xavier Gipson on Wednesday and Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) potentially sidelined, Williams now will be an option to return kicks in the Jets' Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins.