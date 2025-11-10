Williams caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns. He also returned five punts for 126 yards and a touchdown and had a 23-yard kickoff return.

Just 36 seconds of game time after Kene Nwangwu got the Jets on the board with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown, Williams gave the home team a 14-7 first-quarter lead with a 74-yard punt return touchdown. Williams also tied for second on the Jets in receiving yards with four, but that's more of an indictment on the team's Justin Fields-led passing offense than a compliment to Williams' performance on offense.