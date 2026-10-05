Williams caught two of three targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-12 loss to the Bears.

The lowly Jets ran a total of 32 offensive plays to Chicago's 89 in this one, and Geno Smith attempted just 15 passes, as the Bears dominated the time of possession. Williams got loose for a meaningless 58-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. On the season, he has 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. If Adonai Mitchell (finger) is back, Williams won't carry much fantasy appeal into next Sunday's game against the Browns.