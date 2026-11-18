Williams caught four passes on seven targets for 24 yards during the Jets' 31-12 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Williams' seven targets were his most of the season, and most of those looks came after Omar Cooper left early in the first quarter of Sunday's game due to an ankle injury. The injury was to the same foot that Cooper sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Titans, and an extended absence of the rookie first-rounder would result in Williams stepping into the WR3 role behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. The Jets will hit the road for Week 11 against the Chargers on Nov. 22.