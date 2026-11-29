Williams is set to operate as the Jets' No. 3 receiver in Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins due to Omar Cooper (ankle/groin) being declared inactive for the contest.

Williams was sidelined himself in Week 11, the first game of Cooper's current absence, with a ribs injury, but he was able to participate fully in both Thursday and Friday's practices to get the green light to return. The four-year pro has a 16-193-2 receiving line and 25 rushing yards on four carries over 10 games this season, and he should be in line for a relatively busy day on offense against Miami while also presumably still fulfilling his duties as one of New York's top returners of both kickoffs and punts.