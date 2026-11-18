Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Williams won't practice Wednesday due to a rib injury, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

New York will be without two of its wideouts to begin Week 11 prep, as rookie Omar Cooper (ankle) is also sidelined for Wednesday's practice. Williams drew a season-high seven targets in this past Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills, finishing with four catches for 24 yards across 50 offensive snaps while apparently picking up an injury at some point along the way.